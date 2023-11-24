Will Major Retail Stores Continue Closing on Thanksgiving?

Many retail stores opted to close on Thanksgiving, urging employees to spend time with the people they love.

Heather Delaney works as a Security Officer for Walmart Supercenter on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Delaney said although she volunteered to work on Thanksgiving this year, it's nice that most of her co-workers were able to spend the holiday with their families.

"I'd rather work only because I don't have the family out here," Delaney said. "So, I chose to work so my other coworkers can spend time with their families."

Delaney said she'll be working on Black Friday also, and she encourages shoppers to prioritize safety.

"Be patient with the other customers and employees," Delaney said. "We will get everybody what they need, and out as safely as possible."

Gabrielle Thibodeaux said she wasn't aware Walmart was closed on Thanksgiving this year.

She said she intended to buy cat litter and had to drive to Dollar General instead.

"It says they're open on Apple Maps, so I kind of drove up and then security told me they weren't open, so I just came across the street," Thibodeaux said.

Going forward, there may be fewer retail stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving and other major holidays.

If you're looking forward to shopping for Black Friday deals, Walmart on Ambassador Caffery Parkway will open at six o'clock on Friday.