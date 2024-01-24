Why it might take longer for DOTD to renovate roads

Numerous roads are on DOTD’s list to be renovated, however every road can’t be renovated as soon as others.

Public Information Officer, Deidra Druilhet tells me due to inflation, funding is higher for roadway projects causing DOTD to have a thorough process to determine which roads will be fixed first.

"Lets say the condition is not that great, but it's very low traffic. Then you also have another roadway who condition is not that great but it has very high traffic. So a lot more people are traveling on the one roadway. Also if there is greater safety issues, then we want to go ahead and get those fixed" Druilhet said.

You can see what projects are currently ongoing by visiting D-O-T-D’s website http://www.dotd.la.gov/Pages/default.aspx