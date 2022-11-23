What do frequent fliers say about Thanksgiving travel?

Catching a flight just in time for Thanksgiving can be overwhelming for some travelers.

However, several frequent fliers and experts from the Lafayette Regional Airport said there are strategies to consider when preparing for takeoff.

Executive Director of Lafayette Regional Airport, Steven Picou said getting to the airport early can help ease the process and leave room for changes, in case itineraries do not go as planned.

"We advise all of our travelers to arrive early," Picou said. "Always, check with the airline to make sure that your flights are still on time and then when you get here, just be calm, ready to go through that TSA Checkpoint, make sure you check in with TSA rules and regulations."

Picou cautions fliers to ensure they are not bringing prohibited items into the airport or on the aircrafts.

When it comes to commuting from one place to another via plane, some travelers say you should also consider taking off and landing into smaller airports, especially during the holiday season.

Peter Ignacio visits New Iberia with his family frequently, to see his in-laws from Los Angeles, CA.

Last year, he said he and his family flew into Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, but he believes Lafayette Regional Airport is more efficient.

"We actually flew into New Orleans and took the train in, which was fun, but just coming in here, it’s just easy," Ignacio said. "We’re thirty minutes away from her home, her parents’ home and it’s just so easy, so convenient for her parents to pick us up from here, as well."

Ignacio suggests travelers also take the people picking them up from the airport into consideration, when booking flights.

Tressie Taylor is Ignacio's mother-in-law from New Iberia.

Taylor said if its possible, smaller airports are the way to go.

"We have twin daughters, both living in California and when they come, they prefer coming to a smaller airport," Taylor said. "It’s easier. It’s closer to home and we don’t have to drive as far."

Shana Sampia is a Music Teacher traveling to Indianapolis to unite with her brother for Thanksgiving this year.

She advises passengers to keep their valuables with them, even when they're on-board.

"My electronics are on my person, my medication is on my person," Sampia said. "Those special, specific things that you need because you also don’t know what’s going to happen on the flight."

While some people are flying for the first time this week, 10-yearold Jeremiah Guidry from Mississippi, has some advice.

"Now, I’ve never been on a plane, but I get the experience for some kids, could be scary," Guidry said. "Just don’t worry; Just stay as close to your parents or whoever is watching you at the time."

