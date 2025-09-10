Welsh Police Department Takes to the Skies with New Drone Technology

The Welsh Police Department is embracing modern technology by adding two new drones to its toolkit. The aerial devices will support officers with patrols, search operations, and large public events. Patrol Officer Austin Mouton, who also serves as the team leader for the department’s drone operations, says the addition will significantly enhance the department’s capabilities.

“The bird’s-eye view is really the main thing that gets us, it gives you so much coverage,” said Mouton. “The camera quality on these things is insane. It gives you a better view of everything, especially parades and Mardi Gras, stuff like that when you have units scattered everywhere. They can’t really get to a specific area right on time, so we can launch this drone and get to this area as fast as we can.”

Mouton adds that the drones will also help reduce operational costs and the need to rely on neighboring departments or larger agencies for support.

“Especially how high they can go you can’t see it, but they can see you clear as day,” he said. “I mean, it’s just got that aspect to where you can get everything done in a cost-efficient manner without having to use helicopters or contacting a bigger agency for assistance with their equipment.”

The use of drones in law enforcement has raised privacy questions in some communities. Mouton acknowledges that public perception may vary, but assures the public that the technology will be used responsibly.

“It might be a little skeptical at first with the public seeing the drones in the sky. Some may see it and think it’s cool, and some may see it and not want it to be in the sky, but we’re all about the expectation of privacy, and obviously these aren’t going to be used for anything other than assisting police officers on calls.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), shooting down a drone is illegal and could result in civil penalties or charges.

The Welsh Police Department plans to have its drone program fully operational within the next month.

