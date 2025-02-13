Welsh is prepared to celebrate Mardi Gras rain or shine

Welsh plans to start their Mardi Gras festivities Saturday February 15th at 8:30am. Mardi Gras president, Chelsea Duplechin says floats will make a loop around the town and end on Main Street where the Mardi Gras parade will start at 3:30.

“We start at the interstate and go all the way to 90," Duplechin said. "This year we have 34 floats registered and I think five that will be just for the parade.”

In case of bad weather, Duplechin told KATC the town of Welsh is prepared.

“Well we won’t cancel bands, if we have to change bands we have a building that we’re gonna move them," Duplechin explained. "Hopefully move the vendors as well.”

Duplechin says she encourages other people to come experience a traditional Mardi Gras in Welsh.

"Traditional is all the revelers begging for the coins and fixings for the gumbo and their in their Capuchon and all that," Duplechin said.

Duplechin told KATC if she had to describe Welsh Mardi Gras, she would describe it as good chaos.

"Everyone getting together and you see families on the street and I mean there’s people that just come out of the woodwork to come and watch all of the fun, parades, the horses, everything," Duplechin explained.