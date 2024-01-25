"We have been asking for help for two years.":Eunice Residence faces drainage issues

Eunice, LA- It's a full day's work for Lynn Gil, a local 12-year Eunice resident, working to clear debris out of a drainage ditch. It's a job she says is for the City.

"So today I called and saw them past, and I yelled for them to stop; they braked but kept on going," said Gil

She lives near this drainage ditch that stretches along the yard, causing quite a problem.

'I called the City; we have called them in the past. Water was covered all over and up to his shed and the road; can you imagine? That's a lot of water," said Gil.

Gil says the ditch is full of mud and debris, making it hard for the water to drain through.

"There are a lot of places like this. There is a place on Corn Street where the older man, he is 80 years old, has to put sandbags around his home all the time," said Gil

With the heavy rainfall, she fears the worst.

"A big down like that when the band of rain comes, and it's sudden, and there are flood warnings, that's when it starts overflowing," said Gil

She says she has made countless calls to the City for at least two years but gets ignored, leaving her and others no choice but to fix the problem.

I don't know what to do about it, to call and complain; they never came before, so I handle it, and I am getting tired," said Gil

And if it's not fixed in time, Gil says it will be time for her to make some changes.

" I am moving back home, and I will spend my money there," said Gil

KATC contacted the city council regarding the issue, and the Department of Public Works has been notified. However, there is no information on when the work order will be completed.