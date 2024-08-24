Water line repairs underway in Lake Arthur

Residents and business owners in Lake Arthur can expect a new and improved water line system.

Mayor Sampson "Poncho" LeJeune announced the town received a $365-thousand-dollar grant to replace the existing, metal pipes with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes near Grand Street and Magnolia Avenue.

According to LeJeune, the goal is to help increase water volume and help firefighters tackle house fires more efficiently.

In a statement, the Mayor wrote, "We are installing a new six-inch PVC main to replace an old, four-inch metal main. Also, they [contractors] will be running new service lines to water boxes."

Long-time Lake Arthur residents like Michael Bussy live right near all of the construction.

Bussy said he's been a homeowner in Lake Arthur for more than 51 years and he's looking forward to the improvements.

"I don’t think it’s [water pressure] lacking inside the house," Bussy said. "But, maybe it will be better using the hose."

LeJeune said the water line replacement project has been in the works for the last, two years and is finally underway.

Weather-permitting, the project is expected to finish by November and is not projected to increase traffic in the area.