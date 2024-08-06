Water bill issues in Elton

City officials in Elton are warning the community about an error in water meter readings.

According to a statement from City Hall, "the current water bills do not reflect July's readings."

As a result, the meter readings for the current bill (July) were not uploaded correctly, resulting in inaccurate water bills.

KATC reached out to Elton homeowner Mary Woods for comment. Woods said as a single homeowner, she's not alarmed, considering her bill is usually consistent.

"It's usually around 60 dollars," Woods said. "It's a little over 60 dollars."

While water bills in Elton are due by the 15 of every month, Woods said she can see how the oversight happened.

"It was a simple mistake," Woods said. "It was a computer error...The system is new, so I'm sure more glitches will come up."

Many residents across Elton had newly-installed water meters in March, following fluctuating water bills.

As a result, Woods said she does her part by preserving water and keeping her monthly bill as low as possible.

"I don’t keep the water running," Woods said. "As soon as I’m done with it, I turn it off. When I brush my teeth in the morning, I don’t leave my water running either. I turn it off until I’m ready to use it again."

City Clerk Shelby Miller said the error has been corrected. Now, accurate water meter readings are updated and adjusted bills have been mailed.