Water bill delays in Elton

It's been a month since July water bills were due, yet city officials in Elton are still trying to mail them out.

According to Elton's Mayor Mike Pierrotti, an administrative error is what caused the delay.

"The first piece of the puzzle was after we read the electronic meters, they did not get downloaded to the clerk’s computer," Pierrotti said. "So, basically, it picked up zero readings for the month of July."

Elton residents like Timothy Bartlett are growing frustrated with their water bills, citing inconsistencies in rates.

"I had to pay $409 dollars, then the next month I had to pay $179 dollars and then this past month $194 dollars," Bartlett said.

While Bartlett has been renting a two-bedroom home in Elton with his girlfriend for a year, he believes there's something wrong with their water bills.

"How are you reading the meters?" Bartlett asked. "I mean... I can’t use that much water!"

While Mayor Pierrotti confirmed Bartlett's home has a newly-installed water meter, Bartlett said it's taking a toll on his wallet.

"It takes off of me getting a vehicle and putting insurance on it," Bartlett said. "My girlfriend is doing yard sales now, just to make sure we can eat."

On Wednesday, Mayor Pierrotti told KATC Elton residents will not be charged any late fees for water bills in July.

He also said the corrected water bills will mailed on Thursday.

If you live in Elton and still have questions regarding your water bill, you're encouraged to visit Elton's City Hall.