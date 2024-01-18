W.H. Tupper General Merchandise Museum Pays Homage to Former Businessman

Walking into the W.H. Tupper General Warehouse Museum is like taking a blast from the past.

The historical landmark in Jennings was named after the late W.H. Tupper, a farmer and owner of a general merchandise store that dates back to the 19th century.

W.H. grew up in China, a small community near Jennings, where farmers needed access to goods and services. As a result, W.H. opened a general merchandise store for his community. He sold everything from cooking tools, to men's suits and even medicinal products.

Despite his passing in 1936, W.H.'s grandson, Joe Tupper donated hundreds of original products and store items to the city.

"Times have certainly changed and travel has changed," Joe said. "From horses and mules going to town to modern methods of transportation. So, we have stores that have now taken the place of these local community stores such as this one."

If you walk or drive by North Main Street in Jennings, you'll notice the museum holds many of the original goods and services once sold in the 1940s by W.H. The displays also contain most of the original ingredients from the forties.

Joe said the museum makes him reminisce on a time when the pace of life was much slower.

"Just seeing horse collars on the wall, bridal, realizing people worked the land with horses and mules back then, compared to the gigantic tractors that they use today," Joe said.

Tour Guide Kayla Gary introduces tourists to the history and significance behind the W.H. Tupper General Merchandise Museum. Gary feels it's important for people to learn about the history of their community.

"We have so many modern gadgets that are supposed to save time, yet we don't have time to visit people anymore," Gary said.

If you would like to visit the W.H. Tupper General Merchandise Museum, you can walk in during business hours or schedule an appointment.