Ville Platte hosts first Independence Day Celebration

It's the Fourth of July.

That's why residents across Evangeline Parish are coming out to enjoy the sun and celebrate Ville Platte's first Independence Day Celebration.

Hundreds of people gathered at the North Side Civic Center for music, dancing, barbecue and activities on Thursday.

Kathy Thomas said she was born and raised in Ville Platte, now lives in Georgia and returned to her hometown to re-connect with people from high school.

"We're just trying to hang out and enjoy the festivities," Thomas said.

Her friend, Mary Noel traveled to Ville Platte from Oklahoma. She told KATC that celebrating holidays as a community is all about having a good time.

"It's just high school memories and childhood memories," Noel said. "It's great seeing everybody and I'm enjoying it!"

Ville Platte Mayor Ryan Williams partnered with city council members, vendors and small business owners to create a safe space to paint the town red, white and blue.

Mayor Williams said he plans to keep the tradition alive every year and he hopes to increase attendance throughout the community too.

Admission is free for all attendees and a firework show is scheduled for nine o'clock.