Veterans Day Weekend: Paving the way for future generations

EUNICE, La. — With Veterans Day Weekend upon us, many across Acadiana are gathering to pay tribute to their local heroes. Many of those paying tribute — veterans themselves.

But at Central Middle School in Eunice, it was more than veterans supporting veterans. Instead, vets like those from VFW Post 8971 in Eunice and American Legion Post 225 got together to teach and donate a brand new American Flag to the school. On the agenda: saying the Pledge of Allegiance; an official flag raising; a tribute speech to veterans living and dead; and a lesson on how to properly fold the American Flag.

For students like Landon Langley, it's something he will never forget — especially because he got to share this moment with his "Pawpaw" and Marine Corps veteran David Guillory.

"It makes me feel happy there’s still goodness in this world," 10-year-old Langley said. "I think it’s really cool that some people give their time just to protect us."

So cool, in fact, Langley hopes to someday follow in the footsteps of his grandfather. That is, of course, if being a scientist, or a professional athlete doesn't work out. It's something that leaves a sparkle in the eye of his grandfather. A graduate of Eunice High School in 1969, Guillory immediately went into the Marine Corps — in boot camp before he was even 18 years old.

"It helps young people to mature and be more responsible in life, but I'm so proud to be here," Guillory said. "I thank the school for having us, we had a real warm welcome in the library, everyone stood and said 'Thank you for your service,' so it's always nice to be appreciated."

It's a service many veterans, Guillory included, say never truly stops, and certainly not when you step back on home soil. Groups like the VFW and American Legion told KATC they consistently make an effort to encourage community connection, especially with local youth.

“These are future doctors, engineers, sailors, soldiers, marines, et cetera, so we need that Americanism," said Donnie Fontenot, Commander of VFW Post 8971. "We love this because we plant the seeds so that hopefully they get to see us and it's a good experience. That's why we enjoy these so much."

