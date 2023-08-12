Vermilion Parish Parents Raising Concerns About School Bus Temperatures

As hot temperatures continue to climb across Acadiana, some parents in Vermilion Parish are raising concerns about the conditions of the school buses.

Emily Asp said her eight-year-old daughter attends LeBlanc Elementary and just started taking the bus to and from school.

"Yesterday was the first day that she rode the bus and her and the neighbor got off the bus and they were drenched in sweat," Asp said. "They were just super, red and it's not fair for them...It's not safe."

Asp said she sends her daughter to school with water bottles, but bus rules and regulations may vary.

"I think some buses have different rules," Asp said. "I know that our bus driver does allow them to drink water, there's been a few bus drivers that I have heard are not allowing the kids to have water, but they have their water and they also have a fan."

Asp is not the only parent worried about heat safety on school buses.

Brittany Mouton, a Vermilion Parish mother of three, said her kids attend three, different schools and they all ride the bus.

"My seven-year-old came home soaked," Mouton said. "Her short looked like she had been in a pool and all of them were very tired. They all fell asleep the minute they got home and [were] just very thirsty."

I reached out to the Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler, but he declined to comment on the matter.