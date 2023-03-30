UPDATE: Former St. Landry Animal Control Director arrested

UPDATE: The former director of the St. Landry Parish animal shelter has been booked on a warrant.

Terri Dupre Courvelle, 55, was booked with interference with animal research facilities or animal management facilities. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Government.

Earlier this month, St. Landry Parish officials confirmed that a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

Just a few days before that, another former animal control employee was arrested on a warrant accusing him of the same thing. Tracy Duplechain was arrested on a warrant accusing him of the interference charge, but also with malfeasance in office. Both charges are felonies.

Courvelle and Duplechain were both fired from the animal shelter last year.