University of Louisiana at Lafayette Announces New, Accelerated Nursing Program

If you already have a bachelor of science degree and a grade point average of at least a 3.0, U L is accepting students interested in pursuing an accelerated nursing program.

On Wednesday, the university announced a partnership with Oschner Lafayette General to help combat the critical shortage of registered nurses throughout Acadiana.

Interim Dean Lisa Broussard from U L's College of Nursing & Health Sciences said Lafayette is home to one of the most pretigious nursing programs and students will graduate ready for the workforce.

"We all know that we really, really, really need registered nurses," Broussard said. "Our nursing program is very reputable. We have a reputation of excellence and we're very excited about this opportunity to increase the workforce in the Acadiana region."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, more than 1.1 million new nurses will be needed by 2023.

Chief Academic Officer of Oschner Health, Leonardo "Leo" Seoane said so many nurses left the industry during the pandemic, so now it is imperative to fill those vacancies.

"Training new nurses and getting new nurses into the workforce within 15 months would greatly impact our community by providing highly, qualified nurses that can care for us and our families and therefore, break down the barriers of access to care," Seoane said.

For more information on how you can apply, please call (337) 482-5604 or visit Nursing & Health Sciences | University of Louisiana at Lafayette.