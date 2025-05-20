United Way: Supporting Hurricane Preparedness Among Neighbors

As hurricane season approaches, United Way is taking proactive measures to ensure that communities are prepared both before and during this critical time. Ashley Norman, the director of communications for United Way, emphasizes the organization's commitment to providing reliable, accurate information to residents throughout the hurricane season.

One of the key services offered by United Way is text notifications that neighbors can sign up for to receive timely updates. Norman explains, “It's a real-time update from sources before and during an active hurricane and this service is to ensure that everyone has access to this information and is prepared and able to respond effectively.”

With a plethora of information circulating ahead of and during hurricane season, the accuracy of the messages being disseminated is paramount. Norman stresses the importance of relying on information from credible sources: “The information that we send out is from the higher-ups, like GOHSEP and stuff like that and the weather center. We are trying to make sure that all of the information we are sending out is accurate so that our community is aware and gets the correct information out there.”

In her experience, Norman suggests that it is also wise for residents to remain prepared year-round, rather than just during the designated hurricane season. “I try to start sending out the tips and tricks and sharing them in the beginning of May just to lead up, and it's mostly stuff to lead up to prepare your homes for hurricane season. Personally, I kind of just try to stay prepared year-round. Make sure I have some water, gallons of water, and I'll usually rotate them in and out because water can go bad if it's just sitting stagnant,” she advises.

Another crucial safety tip Norman offers is the importance of community vigilance, especially concerning elderly or disabled neighbors. She states, "Especially with your home and your neighbors, especially if they're elderly or individuals who may have a disability that may not be able to do something self. See if they need help. I mean, it doesn’t take much just to ask your neighbor, 'Hey, do you have this? Are you good with this, or do you need help getting everything prepared, especially if you're evacuating?'"

Finally, Norman highlights the significance of the 211 service, which is available nationwide. "If for any reason you cannot make it to an evacuation site or get displaced, calling 211 on your cell phone will provide help,” she concludes.

As hurricane season looms, the support provided by organizations like United Way is invaluable in fostering a spirit of preparedness and community resilience. Their initiatives remind residents that staying informed and supporting each other can make all the difference in navigating the challenges posed by hurricanes.

For more information about United Way and their services click here.