United States Olympic Boxing Team Trials are Coming to Lafayette

Boxers from across the world are gearing up for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, hosted at the Cajundome & Convention Center this December.

12-year-old Nathaniel "Nate," Maddry said he just started boxing lessons this week, but he is already dreaming big.

"I hope to play competitively or maybe as like a side-hobby while I do work, but I want to get better at it so then, I know either how to defend myself or have fun," Maddry said.

The combat sport provides athletes like Maddry with a chance leave all of their feelings on the ring.

"It feels good," Maddry said. "It boosts my confidence."

Jason Papillion, Owner of Papillion's Boxing Gym helps to teach aspiring athletes, how to fight.

"My son is Keon Papillion," Jason said. "He's 5-0 for kills, professional boxer, he will be fighting on March 10 in Ontario, CA."

Jason said he also owns and operates Papillion's Boxing Club, where he's training boxers to compete locally.

Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Convention & Visitor's Commission said hosting the boxing trials in The Cajundome will be beneficial to athletes and local businesses.

"They're going to have coaches and officials and trainers and family members here," Berthelot said. "And, those family members, when the boxers aren't boxing, they're going to be looking for those things to do."

