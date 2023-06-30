Unexpected Fire Destroys Landry's Feed Store in Rayne

Firefighters in Rayne said they spent several hours trying to put out a fire that destoryed Landry's Feed Store on Thursday morning.

Michael Cormier is the Second Assistant Fire Chief who helped put out the fire. He said no one was in the building and fortunately, there were no injuries.

However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"[It] probably [took] about five or six hours," Cormier said. "There's such a big structure that actually caught on fire, that's why it took so long."

Linda Conroy said she's been living in Rayne since 1964 and panicked as soon as she saw the flames.

"It just makes me want to cry because the first thing I thought of was just running to make sure that Dan Landry, the owner was not in the building at the time," Conroy said. "That was my biggest concern."

Conroy said Landry's has been a staple in the Rayne community for more than seventy years.

"I bought all of my plants, I bought flowers, everything." Conroy said. "I've been in every business in Rayne that you can imagine and every, time I needed to buy ferns or tomato plants or oranges...I always bought them from Landry's."

Rayne firefighters said the investigation is now being handled by the fire marshal. As the investigation continues, we will have the updates on KATC.com.

