UL student to perform National Anthem during MLB playoffs

BROUSSARD — If you're a fan of the Houston Astros, you may see a familiar face during Friday's play off game. UL student Madi Conrad is singing the National Anthem for the second playoff game.

"Definitely an amazing feeling after you get done singing, the adrenaline, hearing everyone cheer for you," Conrad said.

This is not going to be her first time. For the last three years, Conrad has sung the National Anthem for the Houston Astros.

"I'm honored to do this. I'm luckier than most, getting to sing it multiple times a year," Conrad said. "For some it's only a once in a lifetime thing."

She says getting to perform at the playoff is a dream come true.

"This whole playoffs game is a once in a lifetime thing for me. So it's really humbling and honoring to actually sing at a playoff," Conrad said.

When she was asked earlier this week, she says it was a no-brainer.

"I was in class, I freaked out. She asked me if I could sing at the playoff game, and I was like, 'Ab-so-freaking-lutely.' So I'm excited," she added.

Conrad has been performing at games since she was 15 and has been singing since she was 11. The 19-year-old says she doesn't get nervous, but this may be different.

"I've probably only gotten nervous for a MLB game once. After I got the text, I was like, this is not a regular game. This is a post-season game, this is a big deal. So yeah, I'm nervous."

Conrad is also performing Thursday at the Agave in Parc Lafayette from 6-9 pm.