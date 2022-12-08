Two suspects on the run, following a home invasion

SUSPECTS WANTED IN IBERIA HOME INVASION. — Authorities in New Iberia Parish say the search continues for two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion, Tuesday night.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff, Tommy Romero, detectives responded to a phone call at approximately 10:30 PM.

"Through our investigations, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two, others, fired his weapon at the homeowner, at which time, the homeowner returned fire, fatally injuring the intruder," Romero said in a recent statement following the incident.

While the search for two, male suspects continues, Romero says the deceased suspect's identity has not yet, been released.

"The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time, pending investigation and notification of the family," Romero said.

Wayne Romero, a New Iberia resident and father of six children said he's ready to move.

"It's been pretty bad," Wayne said. "The next street over, we always hear gun shots and everything and one day me and my daughter were going to pick up my wife from work and they had cops and stuff blocking off a road and we looked down the road and we saw a dead body on the ground."

Wayne said the crime throughout the neighborhood makes him fear for the safety of his wife and children.

"There's always some, kind of shooting, some kind of robbery, or they just got people on drugs, walking the streets," Wayne said.

Carl Cooper Jr. owns daBerry Fresh Market in New Iberia.

He says, despite the crime, New Iberia has a lot to offer.

"I feel safe," Cooper Jr. said. "I protect myself and will protect myself, although we’re living in a day in time where a lot of people are trouble, it’s a lot going on in life."

Cooper Jr. said his purpose, is very different.

"I’m here to help uplift the community, build it up, be a positive role model and change the narrative," Cooper Jr. said.

Residents like Wayne suggest authorities throughout New Iberia Parish should be more visible in the community.

"I'd say just start driving more in these backroads," Wayne said. "I think if they would keep their presence up more down these roads here you might not have too much shootings and home break-ins and stuff like that."

