Two suspects in custody following Trayonna Williams' death

Two suspects are in custody following the Sept. 14 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Trayonna Williams.

According Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas, 20-year-old Tavion Fontenot and a 16-year-old are facing one count of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Williams died on Sept. 14 after being shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Huey P. Long Street and Reed Street in Ville Platte.

Her cousin, Hannah Freeman told KATC her life was taken too soon.

"All I could do is just cry because I felt so broken inside," Freeman said. "I was just numb to the fact that I lost my forever partner in crime, just my forever person."

The bonds for the suspects have been set at $3,750,000. Chief Thomas said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the VPD at 337-363-1313.