Two suspects in custody following Trayonna Williams' death

Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas announced two suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of Trayonna Williams on Sept. 14.
Two suspects are in custody following the Sept. 14 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Trayonna Williams.

According Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas, 20-year-old Tavion Fontenot and a 16-year-old are facing one count of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Williams died on Sept. 14 after being shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Huey P. Long Street and Reed Street in Ville Platte.

Her cousin, Hannah Freeman told KATC her life was taken too soon.

"All I could do is just cry because I felt so broken inside," Freeman said. "I was just numb to the fact that I lost my forever partner in crime, just my forever person."

The bonds for the suspects have been set at $3,750,000. Chief Thomas said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the VPD at 337-363-1313.

