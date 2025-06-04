Two Families, One Lifesaving Journey: How Friendship and Faith Carried Them Through Infant Surgery

At first glance, 10-month-old Sam Gaspard appears just like any other baby—smiling, playful, and full of life. But behind his bright demeanor is a story of medical triumph and unwavering support. At only 17 days old, Sam underwent life-saving lung surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital. His mother, Katelyn Gaspard, recalls the emotional moment she learned of her baby’s complications.

Katelyn first discovered there were concerns during her pregnancy at the 20-week mark. She immediately turned to someone who had walked a similar path: her best friend, Laura Norman.

Laura’s daughter, Annie, underwent surgery in 2020 at the same hospital to remove a tumor growing from her tailbone. The ordeal left a lasting impression on Laura, who relied on faith and prayer during the entire process. Annie, who faced overwhelming odds, had surgery immediately after birth at just 29 weeks, and again two days later. Against all predictions, she made a full recovery.

Despite her own health challenges—Laura was even admitted to the ICU during Annie’s treatment—she never wavered. When Katelyn called with her own concerns, Laura responded without hesitation. She traveled with Katelyn back and forth to Texas Children’s Hospital, offering emotional and logistical support.

Texas Children’s Hospital surgeon Dr. Sundeep Keswani explained how advancements in pediatric surgery have made stories like Annie’s and Sam’s possible.

“Both of these kids now have both of their tumors out, they both have had no recurrence—one is almost five and one is almost one—and they both are going to have totally normal lives,” said Dr. Keswani. “So probably 25 years ago, outcome not so great. In some cases, they wouldn't be with us and today they are going off to college and be totally normal kids.”

The shared journey has brought both families closer and transformed their lives. Katelyn reflects with gratitude for Laura’s guidance and presence during the most difficult moments.

“And so in all areas of life, Laura is a good person to look up to,” Katelyn shared.

As they look to the future, both mothers say they are filled with hope and gratitude.

“And I always say Texas Children helped save my life—and not only mine but my friend and our children,” said Laura.