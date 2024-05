The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a crash at LA 14 near Sidney Gautreaux Road, located west of the Abbeville city limit. An 18-wheeler has overturned, prompting the closure of the roadway. Fortunately, there are no leaks or evacuations reported at this time. However, LA 14 is expected to remain closed for several hours.

As an alternative route, motorists can take LA 14 to LA 696 to US 167. Please anticipate delays and consider avoiding the area if possible.