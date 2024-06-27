Top concerns for your neighbors in Acadiana ahead of tonight's presidential debate

As we count down to tonight's presidential debate, your parish reporters have been out in your neighborhood hearing from you about the most pressing issues. Here's a quick recap of the top concerns your neighbors in Acadiana are focused on:

Economy and Jobs

Leading the list, 35% of your neighbors have expressed that the economy and jobs are their main concerns. Many neighbors are struggling to make ends meet, and there's a strong desire for a president who can improve the economy and create jobs in our neighborhood.

Immigration

Coming in second with 25% is immigration. Many of your neighbors have voiced concerns about illegal immigration and border security, wanting stronger measures to keep our neighborhoods safe.

Healthcare

Healthcare is a top priority for 20% of your neighbors. Access to affordable healthcare and better medical services remain crucial issues that your neighborhood hopes the candidates will address tonight.

Gas Prices and Inflation

Fifteen percent of your neighbors are worried about gas prices and inflation. Rising costs of living, including expensive gas and groceries, are hitting hard, and neighbors are looking for solutions to ease the financial burden on our neighborhood.

Stay tuned to tonight's debate right here on KATC at 8:00 PM to see how the candidates address these key issues that matter most to you and your neighborhood.