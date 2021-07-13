Kim Thackston, development director of Healing House, said she knew Ruffino's was a restaurant they needed on the Martini Tour.

"When Ruffin came to Lafayette to open Ruffino's, he wanted to get involved in the community and find those local organizations that felt the same way," Megan Klock, director of operations for Ruffino's, said. "Something that would make a long-lasting impact in someone's life. That is what Healing House was for him."

The first year proved to be a success for the new restaurant and Ruffin Rodrigue.

"I know he's sitting here with us just thrilled that here we are, once again, going to make this a successful event for Lafayette and The Healing House," Klock said.

Last year was a blow to Ruffino's and the community when Ruffin died unexpectedly.

"We've just been really fortunate in how it's come full-circle," Klock said. "This is something that Ruffin was passionate about and now we're receiving those gifts from Healing House through the grief of losing Ruffin."

While grief is never easy, Klock said the people of Acadiana have made it bearable. She said Acadiana has rallied behind all of them as they try and move forward without Ruffin.

"I think that is something unique about Acadiana. When you talk about celebrating life, that's all you know that's all we know, and that's what we do. We celebrate everything. We celebrate life, occasions, death, and with loving arms. That's what we received from Healing House and the community."

This year's Ruffin Rose Tini holds a special place in the hearts of those who created it; honoring a man whose generosity will never be forgotten.

For more information on Healing House, you can head to healing-house.org.

Ruffino's serves up "Ruffin Rose Tini" for Tini Tuesday

Ruffin Rose Tini:

4 ounces- Three Olives Vodka Rose

.75 ounces- Rosemary infused simple syrup

1 1/2 ounces- Grapefruit juice

Ice

Shake

Strain into a chilled martini glass

Add a sprig of rosemary, roses, and edible flowers.

If you're looking for a dish to pair with you Ruffin Rose Tini: