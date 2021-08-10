Tini Tuesday: Boosie Brew

We are ending our Tini Tour 2021 with Zea.

"I say that every year," Leonard Louvierre said. "8 restaurants, great restaurants and martinis, but the best is yet to come.We're always in that position because we're ready to serve people the best we've got."

This is year the restaurant, which took a hiatus last year because of Covid, is offering the Boosie Brew.

House made salted caramel

Three Olives Espresso Vodka

Godiva white liquor

Cold brew coffee

Top with caramel drizzle

Louvierre said that when people purchase the pineapple chicken, Asian Almond shrimp, and the Boosie Brew even more money will be donated to Healing House.

"All you have to do is come in and try something," Louvierre said. "We also have a raffle where we're giving away $100 every week, and you can also put one or two dollars on your check. There are three different ways and it's all adding up to a lot of money."

For more information on Healing House, you can head to www.healing-house.org.