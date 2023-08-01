Tini Tuesday: Berry Out of This World

Walkons Tini Tuesday

On Tuesday, August 1st we head to Walk On's in Lafayette for their Berry Out of This World martini.

It's a place that, while still building the restaurant 13 years ago, said yes to The Healing House and supporting grieving children.

"We have had a lot of staff, over the years, that have gone to The Healing House or had siblings go to The Healing House. They get excited about it every year."

This year's drink following the glitter trend.

"It is the year of the Barbie, glitter, pink."

With the purchase of an entree, you can get the Berry Out of This World for $2, and all proceeds will go directly to Healing House.

Don't forget to vote on your Absolut Best Martini! The winner will be announced on August 19th at the 19th annual Martini Gala.

