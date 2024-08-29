There's no space for incarcerated juveniles

Members of the Acadiana Regional Juvenile Justice District (ARJJD) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss plans to house incarcerated juveniles.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory, juvenile crimes are on the rise and there's a lack of resources for them.

"Juveniles are special," Sheriff Charles Guillory said. "We have to treat them differently and there’s actually no room."

Guillory said there's one, isolated cell for juveniles in the Evangeline Parish Jail, but it's not suitable for more than 24 hours.

"At the current time they are mostly breaking into businesses and stealing things," Guillory said. "They're throwing rocks into businesses and it’s beginning to annoy the business people because it costs a lot of money for these windows."

Lisa Deen owns Tiny's Corner, a gift shop near West Magnolia and Soileau Street in Ville Platte.

She said she installed cameras throughout her property and hopes her business doesn't become a target for juveniles.

"It's concerning because you never know," Deen said. "It seems to be that security systems are not keeping them from breaking and entering."

Deen said she's hopeful more parents will do their part by ensuring their children follow the curfew.

"They don’t need to be out roaming the streets," Deen said. "There’s a curfew in the city limits."

I reached out to the Ville Platte Police Department for confirmation on the revised curfew hours.

According to Police Chief Perry Thomas, juveniles ages 17 and under have a curfew between 11 p.m and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:59 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Aside from adhering to the law, Deen encourages juveniles to stay in school and to think before getting a criminal record.

"Get your education," Deen said. "Go to the trade school...Learn to do something. Be a productive citizen in our community, rather than a vagrant."

While plans are still underway for a space to house incarcerated juveniles, Guillory said the ARJJD committee discussed the need for a $14-million-dollar grant to open and operate a facility.

