The Truth, Facts, and Lies of social media

Michael, Annaelise, and Amelie said the last thing they expected to do during their summer breaks was to go to class.

But they went, surrounded by peers, learned about boundaries, how to navigate social media, and what to if they find themselves in a dangerous situation.

"As a kid, you don't know anything," Michael said. "Everything is new to you. But if you look deep into it there is a lot of caution that needs to be taken before you complete a simple task."

The Trio said they knew the basics.

"Don't talk to people that you don't know because you never know what they may end up being like," Annaelise said. "Bullying and stuff."

But said they never thought about other repercussions that may come with posts they may make online.

"That's another big part of it, watching what you post on the internet," Michael said. "You see it happen all of the time. People find posts they made at 14 and their whole life gets destroyed over a comment they made 50 years ago."

While this conversation is one that many parents may have with their children, having them hear it from an instructor or peers makes a bigger impact.

"Parents talk to you and it goes in one ear and out the other," Maddie Cassedy, community education coordinator with the Woman's Foundation, said. "But hearing it from another instructor or peers in your group it may help it to stick a little more. I know it would for me."

While Truth, Facts, and Lies may have been met with hesitation in the beginning--the group can agree that course is an eye-opener and they have been given advice they can take with them into adulthood.

The next session of Truth, Facts, and Lies will take place on July 21st and 22nd.

To register click on the link below:

https://womansfoundation.com/truthfactslies