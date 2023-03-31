The RescYou Group given "hope" in 2023

The St. Thomas More Catholic High School junior class is hosting the 16th annual Hopefest Music Festival and 5K on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at Moncus Park.

The day begins with a 5K race benefiting the STM Options program at 9 a.m.

Packet pickup will take place on Friday, March 31st at Geaux Run on Johnston Street from 2pm to 6pm.

Participants may also register and pickup packets on Saturday morning at Moncus Park starting at 7:30am.

The music festival kicks off on the waterfront at Moncus Park with live entertainment from 9:45am until 9 pm.

Hopefest is an outdoor festival that includes live music, fun family-friendly activities, and much more. All proceeds from Hopefest are directed to two different recipients that care for people in need. One recipient is the STM Options Program, which enables special needs teens to receive a St. Thomas More education.

The RescYou Group has served 152 in the year and half that they have been in existence.

The group has paid out $100,000 in program payouts for these families and $25,000 in grief counseling.

