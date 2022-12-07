The Nutcracker dancing into a 22nd year in Lafayette

Hard work, discipline, and reward is the way Grace Hebert and Olivia Devey describe getting the role of Clara in the Nutcracker.

"It was really exciting," Devey said. "Knowing, when we were in auditions, that there were so many other girls that could have been cast as Clara. It was crazy that they chose me and Grace out of everyone that could have been cast. It was a humbling moment."

Hebert started to perform at age three.

The stage, she said, is where she was meant to be, The Nutcracker, a ballet she set her sights on at an early age.

Nutcracker 2022

"My first year I was a Peppermint and last year I was a Party Girl and now I'm Clara," Hebert said. "When I was a little girl, I'd always go and watch the Nutcracker and I'd tell my mom, you have to sign me up for this."

Home schooled, Hebert said once she finishes her lessons for the day, she is in her room practicing; she said she wants to make sure that every move is perfection for opening night.

"I'll just run through Nutcracker, take in all of the corrections, and go to dance on Saturday from 2:30pm to 6:30pm and Sunday 2:15pm to 6pm."

Devey's story is different, but also the same. She attends traditional school and spend the rest of her time practicing at Lafayette Ballet Theatre.

"Straight after school I come to the studio from 4pm to 8:15pm. It's a lot of practice," Devey said.

"It definitely pays off. Knowing that we have Nutcracker practice is fun."

It takes a lot of discipline and dedication, both girls said, to get to where you want to be--but anything is possible as long you put in the work.

The Nutcracker will be Saturday, December 10th at 7pm and Sunday, December 11th at 1pm at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

You can get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Heymann Center Box Office.

https://www.lafayetteballettheatre.org