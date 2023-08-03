The Good Fight Foundation hosted by Dustin Poirier held it's 3rd Annual Backpack Giveway

LAFAYETTE, La. — Dustin Poirier, a Lafayette native and a Northside High School graduate says the drive can also ease financial burdens on teachers. Having learned how often teachers have to provide supplies for their own students, inspired it.

"It really struck me, I'm really good friends with a lifelong teacher and I never knew but I found out teachers were buying things for their classroom out of their own pocket buying children notebooks and pens," Poires says. "I thought that was crazy to hear that a teacher would have to dip into their pocket to give kids what they need."

The supplies were selected according to the Lafayette Parish School Board School supply list.

One uncle was unsure of how his family was going to afford supplies for the new school year and is grateful to the Good Fight Foundation and Dustin Poirier for providing these supplies.

"Some families can't afford this and we really was in need we were trying to figure out how to get the money to get it," says Travis Bob. "Not everybody can afford it, we thank you a lot for showing love to the city."

KATC asked Poirier his favorite thing about the drive, he shared it's the childrens reactions to their new filled backpacks.

"I see the kids in the cars I know they're going put pen to paper in a couple months when they go back to school, so it just makes me feel good and I see them be appreciative of it," Poirier says.