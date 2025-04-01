The city of Rayne is offering assistance to residents experiencing storm damage

RAYNE, La. — The city of Rayne experienced 13 inches of rain Saturday afternoon, causing flooding in many areas. Mayor Chuch Robichaux said the city’s drainage system "works well," but noted that there was just too much water.

"Unfortunately, no drainage system anywhere, I don't think in the country, could handle all this kind of rain," Robichaux said. "When you get that much rain in a short period of time, it's just not possible for any system to withstand it."

Robichaux explained that many homes and businesses flooded because they are built below the proper elevation level.

"The current code is a foot above the road," he said. "Some of them are a foot below the road or 8 inches below the road. So any water that you're going to get in that's below the road, it's going to flood. You can expect it or have slow drainage."

The city of Rayne is offering assistance to residents who experienced damage from the storm. Residents can find an assistance application here.

"As the grants are available and the services are available, they are going to contact you to get you the help that you need," Robichaux said. "This is what this is intended for. I spoke to the emergency people in the parish on Sunday, and she expedited all the information that we need."

Robichaux also mentioned that residents whose homes are below the elevation standard can receive aid to bring their homes up to code.

"We work together to get you the needs of what can help you to raise your home, possibly do some repairs on your home," he said. "So we have some programs out there. You just have to come talk to us, and we will sit down with you and try to get this expedited because we want to help you to help yourself."

