The city of Crowley appointed an administrative court judge to help enforce code violations

The city of Crowley is starting an administrative court to help enforce code ordinances governing blighted properties, which have been an issue in the city. Crowley City Council recently appointed Attorney Chris Ortte as the administrative court Judge.

“I’ll hear both sides and will make a decision on whether or not there is a violation and what can be done to remedy it,” Ortte said. “Perhaps there will be a grace period or some further instruction.”

Ortte explained although he’s not your typical judge, he’s honored to have been elected by the city council and plans to take his job seriously.

“My plans really are just to serve in the capacity with a great deal of work ethic,” Ortte said.

With issues such as blighted properties in Crowley, Ortte wants neighbors to understand the importance of addressing code violations.

“The administrative agenda is property value and attracting people into your town, and continue to have population growth,” Ortte explained.

The city of Crowley is working on when administrative court dates will be held.

