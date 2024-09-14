The Broussard brothers are giving back after the hurricane

If you need a hand, Carl and Michael Broussard are volunteering their services in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine.

The Broussards—two brothers from Lafayette have a passion for landscaping, roofing and giving back to people during difficult times.

"[My job is] making sure everything is good," Carl said. "I'm making sure their trailers are good and taking pain off of peoples backs!"

While Francine—a tropical, Category 2 hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, many residents throughout St. Mary Parish were left to pick up her remains (fallen trees, flooded homes and damaged properties).

That's why the Broussards said they wanted to do their part, by helping to put their community back together again.

"I’m from Lafayette, but I moved to Baldwin," Michael said. "When I moved here, it became my second home...I like to take care of everybody out here because they're really good people out here."

Together, the Broussards are walking residential neighborhoods and offering to pay their services forward, one neighbor at a time.

"[We're] getting trees off of their roofs, repairing the roof, putting the roof back together," Michael said.

There isn't a job the pair feel is too big or too small.

"[We're] making sure their houses are good, they have a roof over their heads, making sure everything is good," Carl told KATC.

If you live in Baldwin and are looking for some handymen to help you clean up after Francine, they encourage you to reach out via Facebook.