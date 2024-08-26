The 42nd annual Zydeco Festival is set for this weekend

The people of Opelousas, Louisiana, as they prepare for the annual Zydeco Festival, a celebration that has been a cornerstone of the community for over four decades.

The Zydeco Festival, an event deeply rooted in the heritage of Opelousas, has become synonymous with the vibrant sounds of Zydeco music and the spirited dance that accompanies it.

The festival is not just a local event; it is a cultural phenomenon that has spread its influence far and wide. People from all over the world have embraced the music, food, and culture that the festival celebrates, but there is no place like Opelousas, where it all began.

"When the visitors come into town over the weekend because it's such a staple now,” said Herman Fuselier. “People will go to our local stores, restaurants, and gas stations because of the Zydeco Festival."

42 years of fun do not come without challenges. Each year, the organizers strive to make the festival bigger and better, which can be costly.

This year's lineup includes legendary artists like CJ Chenier, Leroy Thomas, Chris Ardoin, and many more. Their performances promise to keep the energy high and the tradition alive. The festival's success and continuity are largely due to the support of generations who pour back into the community.

"Their father or grandfather participated and started the festival,” said Lena Charles. “There's no way I could put something like this together without them."

While Zydeco music may now be heard in various parts of the world, there is only one place where you can experience its true essence—Opelousas.

"The world knew about our Zydeco culture,” said Charles. “But you must come down here to St. Landry Parish to see where it all begins