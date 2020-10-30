Menu

Teal Pumpkins offer more than just treats on Halloween

Teal pumpkins offer more than just treats on Halloween
Halloween's typical colors are orange and black. Here's why you may see some teal pumpkins though
Posted at 5:24 AM, Oct 30, 2020
Food allergies are life-altering and could be life-threatening.

According to the CDC, one in 13 children in the United States has a food allergy.

Many popular Halloween candy contain common ingredients that are the source of allergic reactions: nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started to help kids, with allergies or other conditions, to enjoy the joys of Halloween safely.

All a person has to do is buy or paint a Teal Pumpkin and place it outside of the home. This will show that you have more than just candy for the trick-or-treaters.

Non-Food Suggestions:

Glow sticks
Slime
Play Dough
Plastic Toys
Items from the Dollar Tree

For more on the Teal Pumpkin Project you can head to https://www.foodallergy.org/resources/about-teal-pumpkin-project

