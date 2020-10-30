Teal pumpkins offer more than just treats on Halloween

Food allergies are life-altering and could be life-threatening.

According to the CDC, one in 13 children in the United States has a food allergy.

Many popular Halloween candy contain common ingredients that are the source of allergic reactions: nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started to help kids, with allergies or other conditions, to enjoy the joys of Halloween safely.

All a person has to do is buy or paint a Teal Pumpkin and place it outside of the home. This will show that you have more than just candy for the trick-or-treaters.

Non-Food Suggestions:

Glow sticks

Slime

Play Dough

Plastic Toys

Items from the Dollar Tree

For more on the Teal Pumpkin Project you can head to https://www.foodallergy.org/resources/about-teal-pumpkin-project