Teal pumpkins offer more than just treats on Halloween

Food allergies are life-altering and could be life-threatening.
According to the CDC, one in 13 children in the United States has a food allergy.
Many popular Halloween candy contain common ingredients that are the source of allergic reactions: nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat.
The Teal Pumpkin Project was started to help kids, with allergies or other conditions, to enjoy the joys of Halloween safely.
All a person has to do is buy or paint a Teal Pumpkin and place it outside of the home. This will show that you have more than just candy for the trick-or-treaters.
Non-Food Suggestions:
Glow sticks
Slime
Play Dough
Plastic Toys
Items from the Dollar Tree
For more on the Teal Pumpkin Project you can head to https://www.foodallergy.org/resources/about-teal-pumpkin-project