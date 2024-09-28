Swamp Pop Museum celebrates 14th anniversary

It's the 14th anniversary celebration for the Swamp Pop Museum in Ville Platte.

On Friday, music lovers from across Acadiana joined together to celebrate the significance behind the Swamp Pop Museum and pay homage to some musicians who paved the way.

86-year-old Johnnie Allan was born in Rayne, raised in Lafayette and is proud to call himself one of the founders of Swamp Pop in Southwest Louisiana.

"Most of us, the founders of Swamp Pop music grew up listening to Cajun music, country music New Orleans Fats Domino music, basically those three," Allan said.

While intertwining classic genres and tunes from legends like Fats Domino, Allan said Swamp Pop music became a sensation in the 1950s.

Allan said his famous song, Promised Land, also caught the attention of Elvis Presley, AKA "King of Rock and Roll."

"One of my songs that was released from Floyd Soileau on an album from Ville Platte, Promised Land was a song recorded by Chuck Berry," Allan said. "My version was on that and then all of a sudden when Elvis Presley's version came out around 1970 or 1971, and mine had been released then in England, well when Elvis Presley's version came out, mine got thrown in the trash can."

Allan told KATC it wasn't until after the "King of Rock and Roll" passed away, that he received his flowers for Promised Land.

"Dave Robinson, who was Jimmy Hendrix’s road manger, decided to re-release Promised Land again," Allan said. "This time, "The King" was not here to stop that and I’m happy to say that it afforded me over 20 tours, worldwide."

Swamp Pop Curator Sharron Fontenot, said Swamp Pop brings back memories from her childhood. That's why she makes it a point to help preserve the music for future generations.

"This was the music that I grew up with," Fontenot said. "This is the music that teenagers of my generation danced to every Friday and every Saturday night."