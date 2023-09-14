Suspect Arrested in Batiste Homicide

An arrest has been made in the death of 19-year-old Javion Batiste.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office arrested 19-year-old Jody W. Vital of Broussard.

Vital was arrested in connection to the death of Batiste.

In July Batiste's body was found in a canefield off of Landry Rd. in Iberia Parish.

Vital is now facing charges of second-degree murder, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

The investigation into Batiste's death continues.

