Suspect Arrested in Batiste Homicide

Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 14, 2023
An arrest has been made in the death of 19-year-old Javion Batiste.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office arrested 19-year-old Jody W. Vital of Broussard.
Vital was arrested in connection to the death of Batiste.
In July Batiste's body was found in a canefield off of Landry Rd. in Iberia Parish.
Vital is now facing charges of second-degree murder, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.
The investigation into Batiste's death continues.

