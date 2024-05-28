Summer reading program for children in Acadia Parish

The Acadia Parish Library is encouraging students to read with their summer reading program starting the first week of June.

Parents are able to signed their children up for the reading program by getting a reading log from the Acadia Parish Library.

After reading 10 books, children will receive a prize after turning in their logs. There is not a limitation on how many times a child can participate in the program.

Librarian Claire Dore told me some students have read up to 200 books in one summer.

Dore says reading shouldn’t feel like a chore, but should be thought of as a fun activity.

“If people act like reading is a chore or they treat reading like something you only do for school, it can kind of make them not want to participate," Dore said. "When you come here it’s fun, you participate, we’re doing crafts, singing and doing all these different things, it feels more like playtime, then school time.”

To sign up for the summer reading program you can visit the Acadia Parish Library. Their hours are 8:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday.