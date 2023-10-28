Student-Athletes in Jeff Davis Parish are Celebrating the 2023 Special Olympics

It's the second year student-athletes across Jefferson Davis Parish are participating in the Special Olympics.

This year, the competitions were held at Welsh High School, featuring students in grades three through 12.

Za'Marqueze George is a fifth-grade student at Elton Elementary, participating in bocce ball and horseshoe. He said he learned the real victory has nothing to do with a medal.

"It feels so good," George said. "It's really not about the medals. It's just about having fun."

Za'Marqueze, some of his classmates, and other students across the parish have been strengthening their skills and practicing for this big day all year.

He said he's already looking forward to being an olympian again, next year.

"You get to give good sportsmanship to other people and just have a good time," George said. "That's what it's all about."

Jeremy Fuselier is the Special Services Supervisor for Jefferson Davis Parish. He works with the student-athletes living with exceptions and said athletes come in unique shapes, sizes, and characteristics.

"We have students here with abilities, talents, many talents," Fuselier said. "You can hear the cheers in the stands, you can see the people clapping, it's just a rewarding and heart-warming experience."

Participants earned medals, recognition, bragging rights, and pizza on Friday for their hard work and dedication.

In February, a Young Athlete event is expected to take place at Jennings High School.