Staying safe while cleaning up after the storm

Many of the injuries and deaths from Hurricane Laura, have come in the aftermath of the storm. As the recovery and cleanup continues experts are sharing tips on how to stay safe.

With temperatures in the 90's, family physician Dr. Richard Luneau says it's important to stay hydrated while cleaning up to prevent a heat related illness.

"It's very hot. With people not having air condition and electricity it's going to be really important that they stay hydrated," Dr. Luneau said. "Drink plenty of water .If you're going to drink a sports drink, that's fine. Try to get the ones without sugar because they can have a lot of sugar in them. "

He also says to be on the look out for mold.

"The CDC recommends wearing goggles and an N95 mask whenever you're doing that type of clean up," Dr. Luneau said. "Anything that's porous really can not be cleaned up very well if it has mold contaminants. That includes sheet rock, clothes, furniture those type of things. If those have mold you probably need to get some professional help or it may have to be that those need to be thrown away."

This Is What The CDC Recommends You Wear While Cleaning. Click here for more information.

If you can't find a N-95 mask, then it's best to get some professional help when cleaning moldy areas.

Dr. Luneau also says make sure you are up-to-date on your tetanus vaccine.

"While picking up limbs and debris, if you get cut or punctured wound you want to make sure your tetanus is up to date," Luneau said.

"Even if it is up to date and you get one of those injures that's a really dirty wound you may want to speak with your doctor about getting a repeate tetanus vaccine and just some guidance on wound care ."

With this all happening in a middle of a pandemic Dr. Luneau says it's important to take the standard steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"Covid is still present. Covid doesn't take a break," Dr.Luneau said. "Still make sure you're doing social distancing when possible . Wearing a mask when you're around people. Indoors, make sure you're wearing it for sure. Make sure you use hand sanitizer and wash your hands. All those steps still need to be taken."