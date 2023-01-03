St. Martin Parish Police Cracking Down on Vandalism

Authorities in St. Martin Parish say they are doing whatever it takes to stop the vandalism throughout the community.

According to Parish President Chester Cedars, the increase in vandalism is happening primarily in public parks and on boat landings.

"We have destruction of some of our property at our parks, people breaking into the restrooms, the concession stands, some of our pavilions," Cedars said.

In addition to the vandalism, Cedars says people are dumping unwanted items in recreational areas, where taxpayers spend their money.

"We have an abnormal amount of just dumping and littering, discarded appliances, televisions, mattresses and household waste at our boat landings and we've had enough," Cedars said. "We, being the St. Martin Parish Government, the parish council and myself, we've had enough."

Government officials have been teaming up with Sheriff Becket Breaux, in order to find the people responsible for the crimes.

Ronald Guillory said he's been a resident in the area for the last 25 years. He believes two populations are responsible—homeless people and skateboarders.

"You can't bring your kids because they're scared to get on the playground and play with the playground tools because it's all spray painted," Guillory said. "They're scared to get paint on their clothes and another thing, they got homeless [people] also hanging out."

Guillory said he has witnessed vandalizers, in action.

"They ride their skateboards," Guillory said. "They get bored, so they start spray painting stuff around like the bathrooms also the swings and all of the playground stuff from my understanding, I saw it happen."

According to the Parish President, authorities are relying on visible cameras, hidden cameras, license plate readers and other measures to prosecute anyone participating in vandalizing the neighborhood parks and recreation facilities.

