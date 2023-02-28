St. Landry Parish School Board May Ban Hoodies

Some members of the St. Landry Parish School Board say they are in favor of changes to the student dress code.

Joyce Haynes is the president of the school board. Haynes said she wants hoodies banned from public schools and school-related programs.

"Some of the things that are being brought into the school that should not be brought into the school are coming in, in[side] the hoodies," Haynes said. "The hoodies are also deterring from even being able to identify a child through camera use."

While some people are against students wearing hoodies, others say they do not pose a threat to safety.

22-year-old Calis Freeman said he graduated from Opelousas High School and said he does not believe students should be reprimanded for wearing hooded sweatshirts or jackets.

"I think that's real dumb to suspend or expel students that actually have good grades, that actually want to go to school," Freeman said. "I feel like they should take into consideration the kids' feelings instead of their own feelings."

While the ordinance has not been finalized, there will be a vote on the ordinance at the board meeting on Thursday.

Mary Donatto represents District 13 for the St. Landry Parish School Board. She said there are alternatives for students concerned about being cold on school grounds.

"We're looking into beanies as a substitute or skullies, some parents call them skullies," Donatto said. "Now, those beanies must not have a facial component with them, they must not have the ear covers with the strings or big balls."

Haynes and Donatto said this proposal was made with students in mind.

By banning hoodies, officials say students are less likely to hide headphones, drugs, paraphernalia, vape pens and other items that may pose a threat to the safety of students and faculty.

Anyone interested in attending the next SLPSB meeting is encouraged to attend on Thursday at 5 o'clock.