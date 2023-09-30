St. Landry Parish Residents are Urging Community to Vote Early

Early voting begins on Saturday.

If you plan to cast your vote in the October gubernatorial primary, some residents in St. Landry Parish are encouraging you to vote early, before election day on October 14.

Iresia Fontenot is a lifelong Opelousas resident.

She said she's doing her part by providing transportation to seniors and people with disabilities to the voting polls.

"You can contact some of the candidates to get one of these sheets or you can go to the voter registrar's office and get a sample ballot and you can bring this in to register to vote," Fontenot said.

With full ballots across the state this year, 77-year-old Charles Childs-Junior said he too wants the people of Opelousas to exercise their rights.

"We just ain't got the right people," Childs-Junior said. "We need to put somebody up there that can pick this place up and put it back on the map...A long time ago, Louisiana was the number one state."

Childs-Junior said he's hopeful some changes will be made to help revitalize and restore his community.

For more information on early voting and to find out what's on your ballot, please visit, Early voting starts Saturday: What's on your ballot? (katc.com).