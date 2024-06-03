St. Landry gearing up to host 3rd annual BBQ festival

The St. Landry BBQ festival will begin on June 7th.

The 3rd annual event will host some known artists from the state such as Lil Nate, Keith Frank, Chee Weez, and more. They will have over 20 sponsors this year. The goal is to build from the previous years.

“The foundation was set before we got here,” said Cilicia Savoy. “We are fairly new, but it wasn’t hard at all because we already do a lot of work in the community”

The barbeque may be held in St. Landry Parish, but they want to make it welcoming for everyone in and out of state.

“We tried to communicate and get the word out to other parishes,” said Savoy. “It’s not just for us we want to make it this fun for the whole state.”

The community support has always been there, and they hope it continues.

“We want to keep St. Landry growing and fun,” said Celina Pierce. “We want to make the festival family-oriented.”

