St. Landry Parish Deputies are Searching for a Man They Say is Armed and Dangerous

A manhunt is underway for Robert Tanner, a St. Landry Parish man who deputies said is armed and dangerous.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Tanner shot and injured a man who came to repossess his vehicle on Sunday night and opened fire into a church on Sunday also.

The Sheriff noted the anonymous man Tanner shot for repossessing his vehicle is in stable condition.

However, Guidroz said Tanner has a history of breaking the law.

"He shot into a church occupied by a number of people," Guidroz said. "We are going to be looking for him very soon...We're putting this case together and he's got some serious, serious charges coming."

Guidroz said Tanner is part of a group of sovereign citizens who go against authorities.

"He [Robert Tanner] belongs to a group of people that are anti-government and they feel that there is no such thing as law enforcement," Guidroz said. "They feel that they don't have to pay taxes, that law enforcement can't enforce the law because of his sovereignty."

If you or someone you may know has any information regarding Tanner's whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 948-8477.

Guidroz said Tanner is facing aggravated assault and attempted murder charges in connection to two the shootings he conducted on Sunday.

