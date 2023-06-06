St. Jude: Deviating from the dream and finding purpose

Kristin Szymanek wanted to be an elementary school teacher but a few years into college decided to take a different path.

"I stumbled upon speech pathology. I trained as a speech pathologist," Szymanek said.

It was teaching, just in a different capacity.

"I still work with children and teach different strategies, it's still very fulfilling," Szymanek said. I love working with this mission that is greater than me and all of the people that make it come to fruition."

Not long after Graduation Szymanek got a job at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"We had done a lot of fundraising for St. Jude in my college setting," Szymanek said.

"I was aware of St. Jude but maybe not the pieces, parts, and roles that people play here at St. Jude. There are so many different people that come together to make this work. When I found out that I could be a small piece of that, I worked my way into becoming part of that mission."

Today, she is the Director or Rehabilitation Services at St. Jude. It is a place where every day is something new, the kids become part of your family.

Szymanek said some days there are small victories, but victories none-the-less.

Other days, she said, never leave you.

"We had a patient that had a tracheotomy, so he needed extra respiratory support," Szymanek said. "There is a valve that you can place on the tracheotomy and help them speak with they have that. This patient was struggling with wearing the valve, it was stressful for him, and mom had a hard time being in the sessions and watch her son struggle."

"We were making steps and we got to a point where he was comfortable wearing his valve and speaking again, I invited his mom back and in and said, "is there anything you'd like to say to your Mom?" The first thing he ever said to his mom, this is the first thing she ever heard after his brain tumor surgery, he said, "I love you."

From wanting to be a teacher in the school system, to teaching in a different capacity, Szymanek said taking that leap of faith proved to be the best decision she ever made.

