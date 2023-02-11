Spreading the Love to a Forgotten Population

Spread love. That's the message Lafayette Leaders, Chad and Jennifer Landry are putting into the world.

The Landry's spent Friday evening organizing an event for volunteers to give back to a population they say, is often forgotten.

Chad and Jennifer help facilitate the monthly meeting for FFLIC (Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children).

Together, the couple gathered at least 50 volunteers to make goodie bags for juveniles just in time for Valentine's Day.

"I hope when they receive these cards, they can penetrate their soul," Chad said. "This one says 'I am creative. I am royalty.' All of these positive messages that they could just touch their heart and let them know...You can do anything you put your mind to."

Chad said he grew up in and out of juvenile and even turned his life around after going to prison. Now, Chad said he wants incarcerated youth to know there are people like him and his wife who care and are praying for them.

Volunteers from Lafayette Drug Court helped the Landry's prepare 140 goodie bags for children serving time behind bars.

Judus Solomon said he is living proof that the Drug Court program is a testimony.

"Drug Court has really transformed my life into being a better person," Solomon said. "I got off drugs. I been two years and two months clean and it's just a positive feeling because at one point in time in my life, I was lost."

The Landry's said they are appreciative of people like Solomon and all of the donors who made this leadership possible.

Chad said the Valentine bags will be distributed to detention centers in Bunkie and Lafayette next week.

Anyone interested in donating to FFLIC is encouraged to visit their website, Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children – Advocating for Justice for our Families and Commuities (fflic.org).

