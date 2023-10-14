Some Turkey Creek Residents are Under a Boil Water Advisory

Residents who live on Gummy Point Road in Turkey Creek are under a boil water advisory.

Mayor Bert Campbell said the combination of hot temperatures and an overgrown pine tree was the result of a three-inch water main break on Friday.

"The water was quite a leak," Campbell said. "It was running into the back of a guy's field and he likes to cut his grass back there and he couldn't even cut his grass."

He said the underground clay is getting weaker from the pressure and the warm climate.

"There was so much water...but we had to get the right of way before we could fix it," Campbell said.

Now, some residents near the water break are under a boil water advisory, until sample results are complete and officials confirm it's safe to drink.

Amber Langley said she is a mother to three children and the boil advisories are a nuisance, especially for busy parents.

"It's an inconvenience because I have a toddler," Langley said. "He drinks a lot of juice and water and stuff so it is taking that extra time."

Langley said she has gotten accustomed to buying water, instead of going through the extra steps of boiling and waiting for the water to cool off.

"I buy the jugs of water to save some time," Langley said.

Mayor Campbell said he expects the boil advisory to be lifted on Monday, but will notify residents accordingly.

